OAX Achieves Market Cap of $8.25 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and $401,996.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00047946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00327753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00034554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.52 or 0.03024187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.