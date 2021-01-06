Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 11.2% Higher

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.15. 1,849,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,475,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $908.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

