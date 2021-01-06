Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.53. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 210,766 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $418.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.