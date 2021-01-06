Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $4.58. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 602,380 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCGN. ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

