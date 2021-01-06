Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $4.58. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 602,380 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently commented on OCGN. ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
