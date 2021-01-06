ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $18,462.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,632.33 or 0.99374393 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

