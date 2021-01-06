Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $36,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,727.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ODC opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

