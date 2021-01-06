Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of OIS opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.