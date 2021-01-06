OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Up 5.9%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.53. 707,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 723,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 45.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49,652 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 89.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the period.

OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

