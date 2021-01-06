Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.46. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,307 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.