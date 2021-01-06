One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP) Trading Down 2.5%

One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.08). 116,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 84,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.71. The stock has a market cap of £12.98 million and a PE ratio of 14.63.

One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) Company Profile (LON:OMIP)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

