Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ONEX opened at C$73.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. Onex Co. has a 12-month low of C$37.00 and a 12-month high of C$89.92. The company has a current ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 37.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

