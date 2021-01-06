Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.00

Shares of Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66.90 ($0.87), with a volume of 1576722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The stock has a market cap of £7.01 million and a P/E ratio of -27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.51.

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) Company Profile (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

