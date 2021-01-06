Opacity (OPCT) Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,954.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00116319 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00259687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00481185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00250705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

