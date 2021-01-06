OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.15. OpGen shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 670 shares trading hands.

OPGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.55.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

