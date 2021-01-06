OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

OPRX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OptimizeRx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.62 million, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.