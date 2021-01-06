OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $34.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $522.62 million, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in OptimizeRx by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

