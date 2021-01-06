Opus Market Cap Reaches $146,433.29 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $146,433.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.00316724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $1,030.79 or 0.02838764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Opus Profile

OPT is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.