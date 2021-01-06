Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.49. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 5,810 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

