Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

ORAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

