ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Constantine Milcos Sells 15,374 Shares

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ORBC shares. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

