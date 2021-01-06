ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) EVP Sells $103,574.20 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,802.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.