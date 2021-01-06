O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $23.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $23.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $26.43 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $451.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,356,863,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,950,000 after purchasing an additional 102,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

