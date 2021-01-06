Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.23

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.23 and last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

