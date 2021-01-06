Ouroboros (OURO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $491.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $90,760.57 and $491.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00120517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00210959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00514833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00253719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

Ouroboros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

