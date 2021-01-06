Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.19

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.19 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 24906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.48.

The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

