Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OZON. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Ozon has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

