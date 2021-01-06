Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.22

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 10392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

