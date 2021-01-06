Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.22

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 10392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.
PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.43.
In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
