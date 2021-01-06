Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 28,903,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 36,936,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,885,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,421 shares of company stock valued at $50,984,135.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.