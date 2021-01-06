Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $656,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert E. Dowdell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00.
Palomar stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after acquiring an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Palomar by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $14,202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $11,614,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
