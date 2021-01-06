Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $656,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert E. Dowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00.

Palomar stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after acquiring an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Palomar by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $14,202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $11,614,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.