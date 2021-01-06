Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.55 and last traded at $90.18. Approximately 723,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 656,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.
PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 257.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.
Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
