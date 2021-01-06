PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. BidaskClub lowered PAR Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Sidoti began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 143,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,915. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $12,898,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in PAR Technology by 140.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 284,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 135,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,652,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

