Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

