Park National Corp OH Acquires 428 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $899,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in salesforce.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 91.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,999 shares of company stock worth $63,102,074 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

