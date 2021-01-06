Park National Corp OH Has $106,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

F stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -216.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

