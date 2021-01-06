Park National Corp OH Makes New $214,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

PYPL stock opened at $234.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $244.25. The firm has a market cap of $275.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

