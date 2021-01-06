Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

GRMN opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.