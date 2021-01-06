Park National Corp OH Sells 615 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 213,635 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 370.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 457,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 747,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 81,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

