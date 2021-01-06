Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Up 7.1%

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.16. 8,084,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 6,940,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PE. MKM Partners cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

