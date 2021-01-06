Patientory Reaches Market Cap of $377,877.78 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Patientory has a market cap of $377,877.78 and $2,788.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 33% against the dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00047674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00327703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00034690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.14 or 0.03149099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars.

