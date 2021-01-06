Paxos Standard (PAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126.13 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ZB.COM, CoinExchange and FCoin. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.84 million and $126.13 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall, ZB.COM, BitMart, Crex24, Kyber Network, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Coinbit, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BW.com, CoinPlace, MXC, C2CX, DigiFinex, HitBTC, BitMax, Coinsuper, DDEX, Bittrex, BCEX, Gate.io, WazirX, Bitrue, CoinExchange, OKCoin, FCoin, CoinEx, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, ABCC, P2PB2B, KuCoin, BigONE, Hotbit, Iquant and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

