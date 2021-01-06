PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $61,229.21 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $61,229.21 and approximately $861.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00116710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00260559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00482276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00049928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00251588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017327 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

