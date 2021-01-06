Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.

PAYX stock opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,448,737. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Paychex by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Paychex by 184.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

