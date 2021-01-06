Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.
PAYX stock opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95.
In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,448,737. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Paychex by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Paychex by 184.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
