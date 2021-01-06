Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.
Paylocity stock opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57.
In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
