Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity stock opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.