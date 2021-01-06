PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $297,950.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $20.93 million and $297,950.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00043715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00338187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.45 or 0.02391094 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAK is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

