Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

