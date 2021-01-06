PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.30. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,434 shares trading hands.

Specifically, VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $87,480.00. Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $435,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,500 shares of company stock valued at $573,540.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

