Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.89. 397,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,447. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $140.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Pegasystems by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

