Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $179.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

