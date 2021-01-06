Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PVAC. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $196.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

