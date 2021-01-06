PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $845,468.13. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $2,053,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,971 shares of company stock worth $16,194,921. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.94. 15,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,338. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

